City council refusal of plan for urban village in Kingston appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council’s refusal of a proposal for a new urban village in Kingston has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development would have been located on lands on the south side of the Western Distributor Road at the Knocknacarra District Centre.

Phase one had set out to provide a mixed-use development with a licensed supermarket, a retail warehouse unit, nine retail service units, two medical/community units and a café/restaurant.

It also included a central civic space including play and exercise areas and a covered sports court.

City planners turned down the proposal in July stating the development would contravene policy with regards to urban layout and linkages proposed between phase 1 and 2.

It was also stated that the communal spaces along the north of the site are incidental while their usability and functionality as such spaces are limited.

The applicant 1 Kingston land Limited has now appealed that decision to the higher planning authority.

In its appeal, it argues the proposed development fully meets the requirements for high quality urban design as set out in the development plan.

A local environmental group has also lodged a third party appeal with concerns over what is described as ‘the inadequacy of the grounds of refusal’ stating it did not adequately reflect concerns as set out in its submission.

It does however agree with the generality of the grounds for refusal referred to by Galway City Council planning department.

The board is due to issue its decision in November (30/11).