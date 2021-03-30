City council publishes draft Bye-Laws on Control of Horses

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has published a set of draft Bye-Laws on the Control of Horses.

The draft will be on public display for four weeks with a final date for submissions of April 29th.

The proposed Bye-Laws cover topics including control of horses in public spaces, licensing, prohibition of racing horse drawn vehicles on public roads, seizure and detention.

The proposal stipulates that no person shall keep or have charge or control of a horse in the control area without a current horse license, issued by the council, in respect of said horse.

It also states that the owner of a horse cannot allow it to graze on public land without written consent from the Council.

Meanwhile, persons in breach of the Bye-Laws will face fines of between €1,000 and €2,500.

At this month’s Council meeting, Director of Services for Housing Dermot Mahon said it’s envisaged that Galway County Council will draft a similar set of Bye-Laws which will make enforcing the measures more straight forward for Gardaí.

Members of the public who wish to make submissions on the draft bye-laws can do so via the City Council website.

The Local Authority says its intention is to bring the final document and a summary of submissions before councillors for consideration by the end of summer.