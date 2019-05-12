City council progressing range of environmental measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is progressing a number of environmental initiatives including a new Tree Officer for the city.

It’s understood the Tree Officer will be appointed over the summer and Terryland Forest steering committee will reconvene shortly.

The council has also confirmed that a climate change strategy for the city will be opened for public consultation next month. (June)

Recruitment will also begin shortly for an Assistant Parks Supervisor and funding will be sought to employ a Biodiversity Officer from next year.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…