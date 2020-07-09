City council presents plan for enhanced cycling network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has presented plans for an enhanced cycling network at 11 locations across the city.

In the west of the city, projects would be carried out at the Clybaun Road, Bóthar Stíofáin, Bishop O’Donnell Road and Threadneedle Road, Dr Mannix Road and Devon Park, Salthill Road Upper and Lower and along the Eglinton Canal.

While the East of the city would see enhancements at the Ballybane Road, Doughiska, Ballyloughane Road, Castlepark Road and on the Monivea Road.

The works in the east of city would see a mix of raised cycle lanes, on-road cycle lanes and shared street schemes.

Meanwhile, the network aims to deliver continuous and consistent two-way cycle links or traffic calmed roads on six routes in the Salthill area.

All projects are currently at the preliminary design phase – with construction estimated to begin in Q3 of 2021, if approved.