Galway Bay fm newsroom– The city council has approved plans by Connacht Rugby to upgrade and redevelop The Sportsground at College Road.

It follows a decision earlier this week by city councillors to prioritise the project for government funding.

The 30 million euro redevelopment of The Sportsground will transform the existing facilities into a 12-thousand capacity stadium and high performance training centre.

