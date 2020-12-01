City Council passes €102m budget for 2021

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors have passed a budget worth €102.5m for the running of the city next year.

That’s an increase of almost €3m on the budget for 2020.

Next year’s budget was compiled based on no increase in commercial rates, Local Property Tax or increases in charges for services.

Chief Executive of the local authority, Brendan McGrath, says this year has been the most challenging in years due to the impact of Covid-19 and economic uncertainty.

But he contends that the City Council has been ‘prudent’ in building up reserves in recent years, which will be used for beneficial projects and initiatives during 2021.

Mayor of Galway, Councillor Mike Cubbard, says the budget contains many positive elements for the year ahead including a planned maintenance programme for housing, vital funds for the running of Leisureland, key adaptation and mobility grants and funding towards planning for the Bus Connects project.

He says it’s a disability friendly budget and will provide key supports for the people of Galway in the year ahead.