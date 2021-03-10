City Council paid €3.6 million to Galway 2020 company since 2018

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council paid €3.6 million to the company in charge of Galway 2020 since 2018.

Figures released at this week’s City Council meeting show the Local Authority paid over €300,000 to the Galway Cultural Development Activity Company in 2020 alone.

In response to a query from Fianna Fail Councillor John Connolly as to why the monies paid to the cultural company were not included in the 2019 audit report, the City Manager Brendan McGrath provided a breakdown of the amounts paid to the cultural company over the last three years.

In 2018 just under €2.2 million was paid to Galway 2020, this figure dropped to just over €1.1 million in 2019.

Last year, as the programme of events was significantly impacted by COVID-19, and a number of staff were laid-off, €301,000 was paid to the company.

Meanwhile, the statement from the City Manager also highlights the fact that the Council directly funded the European Capital of Culture bid, during the period prior to the commencement of operation of the Galway Cultural Development Activity Company Ltd.