City Council outdoor worker syndicate collects €5.5m jackpot

It was a dream come true today for a group of Galway City Council street cleaners as they collected a lotto jackpot prize worth €5,541,001 in Lottery HQ this afternoon.

The ten-man syndicate was formed almost twenty-five years ago, with all numbers chosen for the draw individual to all the members.

One syndicate member spoke of how they had to keep the belief going after so many years.

“The lads thought about changing the numbers at one stage, but decided against making any changes. Just last Christmas, one member mentioned that he was going to leave the syndicate, but he was persuaded to stay on and was told it was only the price of a pint and a newspaper. Luckily, he stayed as the syndicate winning numbers appeared on the August 3rd Lottery draw”.

The large syndicate have become Ireland’s 7th Lotto Jackpot of the year. The winning ticket was sold in Newspoint newsagent, Unit 25, Galway Shopping Centre, on the Headford Road on Sunday 31st of July.

“Someone said that we ‘cleaned-up’ and we did, but us lads clean up every day by ensuring the streets and parks in Galway city are spotless. We’re proud of our city. Unlike the ‘magnificent seven’ -these ‘magnificent ten’ can now all ride off into the sunset with their lottery win secured”

As there was no winner of the Lotto jackpot on Saturday 13th of August, tonight’s Lotto jackpot rolls towards an estimated € 3 million.