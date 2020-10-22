City council opens public consultation for cross city public transport corridor plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public feedback is being invited for a proposal for a cross-city public transport corridor which would link the western and eastern suburbs, through the city centre.

It’s part of a non-statutory consultation commencing this week for the link which would run from University Road to the Dublin Road.

Under the plan, the corridor aims to connect homes with places of work, study, retail and recreation, with improved public transport journey times and reliability.

Beginning at the junction of University Road and Newcastle Road and continuing across the Salmon Weir Bridge, the cross-city link proposal continues through St. Vincent’s Avenue, St. Francis Street, Eglinton Street, Eyre Square, Forster Street, College Road and on to the Dublin Road.

Through traffic, with no specific destination in the city centre, would be diverted.

Deliveries and access to carparks would be facilitated, as well as access to homes or businesses.

Galway City Council is inviting the public, landowners and other stakeholders to review the proposals, and to share their feedback online at busconnectsgalway.ie

Senior Engineer Uinsinn Finn says it’s a key part of Galway Transport Strategy….