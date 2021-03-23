City Council offers full support to Galway Mayor following hate campaign

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has offered its full support to Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard following a series of violent threats which he says have been made against him.

Mayor Cubbard announced last week that he would be stepping back from public life for a short period, as a Garda investigation is underway regarding recent threats – including that the Galway Mayor would be burned out of his own home – the third such threat he says he has been subject to over the past year.

Sitting in for Mayor Cubbard at last evening’s council meeting, Deputy Mayor Collette Connolly offered her absolute support to the City’s Mayor – adding that no public representative should have to suffer the threats which were levelled against him and his family.

This sentiment was echoed by numerous Councillors.

Councillor Clodagh Higgins said she understood the hurt this situation is causing Mayor Cubbard and his family as her sister, former Senator Lorraine Higgins, had been subjected to two-year long campaign of threats, which included stalking, during her time in the Seanad.

Meanwhile, Councillor Noel Larkin said the Local Authority should do everything possible, up to and including offering Mayor Cubbard and his family alternative accommodation if desired, while the matter is being resolved.

In response to the statements from Councillors, City Manager Brendan McGrath confirmed that the Council Executive has been in regular communication with Mayor Cubbard and has offered its full support.