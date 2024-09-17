Galway Bay FM

17 September 2024

~1 minutes read

City council making progress for plans to develop solar power project for Galway

Share story:
City council making progress for plans to develop solar power project for Galway

The City Council is making steady progress on plans to develop a solar power project for Galway.

Six companies have submitted tenders to plan for the project, which would be a solar power plant using PhotoVoltaic technology.

A number of options for land are being considered, including a site on the Headford Road and another near the Claregalway Road in Oranmore.

Speaking to John Morley, Fianna Fáil City Councillor John Connolly says these pockets of land have potential:

Share story:

Galway Simon supported almost 1 thousand families last year amid deepening housing crisis

Galway Simon Community supported almost 1 thousand families last year amid the deepening housing crisis. The non-profit launched it’s 2023 Community...

West worst hit as rate of empty shops in Galway increases

Counties in the West of Ireland are the worst hit by commercial vacancies, according to a new report. The latest GeoDirectory report shows the commercial ...

Cathaoirleach claims Active Transport scheme not providing for rural villages

The Government’s Active Transport Scheme is not providing for rural communities across Galway. That’s according to Cathaoirleach of the County Alb...

Public warned of long wait times at UHG as pressure continues after difficult weekend

The public are being warned to expect long wait times at the Emergency Department at UHG. Pressure over the weekend is still being felt, and some procedur...