City council making progress for plans to develop solar power project for Galway

The City Council is making steady progress on plans to develop a solar power project for Galway.

Six companies have submitted tenders to plan for the project, which would be a solar power plant using PhotoVoltaic technology.

A number of options for land are being considered, including a site on the Headford Road and another near the Claregalway Road in Oranmore.

Speaking to John Morley, Fianna Fáil City Councillor John Connolly says these pockets of land have potential: