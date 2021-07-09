City Council launches pilot signage scheme in line with new policy

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has launched a new policy to support good, creative and necessary signage in appropriate locations.

In line with the policy, the council is carry-out a pilot signage scheme over the summer months.

The Local Authority’s position is that no signage should be erected in public areas without its approval.

It says all unauthorised temporary signs will be removed and those who erect illegal signs may be subject to litter fines and prosecution in the district court.

Meanwhile, temporary signs promoting charity, sporting and cultural events are now subject to an application and permit process.

They are not permitted within specified city centre areas, must not be erected on lighting or ESB poles.

Also, they must not block road signs, traffic lights or cause any restriction to road safety.

Furthermore, they are subject to a maximum size and a maximum number of 50 signs per event, and must be removed immediately after the event.

Galway City Council has confirmed that community wardens across the city will be monitoring the situation throughout the summer months as part of the pilot scheme.