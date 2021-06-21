City Council launches new cycle parking map

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City Council has launched its new cycle parking map.

The dashboard has details of the over 1,000 on-street public cycle parking spaces available in the city.

It comes as the Local Authority installed 296 new cycle parking spaces in 2020 – as well as a further 66 spaces during the first quarter of this year.

The City Council says the new map will help it to identify locations where additional cycle parking is needed.

Those wishing to access the dashboard can find it online at galwaycity.ie/cyclingmap.