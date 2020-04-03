City Council launches freephone number to assist elderly and vulnerable

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has launched a freephone number to assist the elderly and vulnerable across the city who are in social isolation due to Covid-19.

The number is part of the Galway City Covid-19 Community Reponse Forum – which includes over a dozen agencies, organisations and community groups.

It aims to help at-risk members of the public access non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current crisis.

The freephone number is 1800 400 150 – while the forum can also be contacted via email at [email protected]

City Council spokesperson Gary McMahon is urging the elderly and vulnerable across the city to pick up the phone if they need help.