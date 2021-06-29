City council invites submissions on potential impact of varying LPT

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council is inviting submissions from the public on the potential effects of varying the basic rate of the local property tax.

The Finance Act 2012 makes provision that elected members of a local authority may pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of LPT by a percentage known as the local adjustment factor.

At the meeting set by Galway City Council to consider the matter, members may set a local adjustment factor to raise or reduce the rate by up to 15% or can decide not to adjust the basic rate.

Galway City Council will meet in July or August to consider the matter.

Submissions must be received by City Hall by close of business on Thursday 8th July.