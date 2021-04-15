City Council hopeful new water sport centre will be operational for 2022 tourist season

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is hopeful that a new water sport centre at Terryland will be operational in time for the tourism season next year.

Funding for the project was announced today by Failte Ireland, as part of a national allocation of €19m for 22 projects across the country.

It’ll see the redevelopment of Terryland Waterworks, a 19th century stone building, built on a double-arch bridge-like structure over the water.

It’s expected the works will cost around €1m.

The funding announced today will support the installation of shower facilities, changing rooms, toilets, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points.

Galway City Council says the centre will be a key piece of infrastructure along the River Corrib blueway currently under development.

It’s hoped it’ll be operational for the tourism season next year – however there are significant environmental considerations that could come into play.