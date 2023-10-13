Galway Bay FM

13 October 2023

City Council half a million euro short of projected cost of new pitch for St James Mervue

Galway City Council will have to come up with half a million euro if it wants to advance a project for a new pitch for St. James GAA in Mervue.

Initial works are earmarked to begin early next year – but less than a quarter of the funding needed has been secured so far.

The matter was raised at a meeting this week by Councillor Declan McDonnell.

He claimed the club isn’t happy that the long-awaited project is taking so long and asked if it could be moved up.

He was informed that the City Council met with St. James in August, and a timetable was set out that would see works get underway in Q1 next year.

But it was admitted there is somewhat of a hefty challenge facing the project.

Funding of €148 thousand has been secured through Sports Capital Grants – but the overall cost of the project is actually estimated at €650 thousand.

Director of Services Patrick Greene said that further talks are needed with St. James, to potentially explore possible funding options through the club.

Other options could include a direct allocation in Galway City Council’s 2024 budget which will be debated in December.

But that could be a tall ask, as the local authority is already looking at a deficit of €7m and Councillors could have to make difficult decisions as to how that gap will be closed

