Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to get 180 thousand euro for the upgrading and development of arts and culture in the city

The money is part of a 1.5 million euro national allocation to 11 organisations.

The scheme has prioritised projects that reduce a particular organisation’s carbon footprint, and is part of a 4.7 million euro overall investment

It’s also favoured applicants that provide extra capacity for artists and production.