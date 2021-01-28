City Council faces calls to respond to An Taisce report concerning raw sewage at River Corrib and Galway Bay

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to respond to an An Taisce study which reported that large quantities of raw sewage are entering the River Corrib and Galway Bay.

The study compiled in Autumn 2020 states that the equivalent of 35 swimming pools of wastewater are entering the bodies of water in the city each month.

The investigation also claims the council failed to report frequent discharges of wastewater containing untreated sewage as individual incidents to the EPA.

City Councillor John Connolly has said the report indicates the Local Authority may have breached European regulations.

He’s calling for the council to provide more frequent updates on water quality in the city….