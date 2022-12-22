City Council establishes new criteria for naming of public spaces after famous people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has established new criteria for the naming of public spaces after famous individuals.

The structures include streets, roads, bridges and public buildings.

The honours in question relate to the naming of streets, roads, bridges or public buildings, or the installation of plaques in honour of a person whose contribution is outstanding or unique.

Even establishing the meaning of such contributions is fraught with difficulty.

A committee to advise on such recognition and fame in the city is being selected and will include CITY Council officials such as the Arts Officer, the Heritage Officer, the Irish Language Officer, a senior planner, and Parks and Environment staff.

Their recommendations go to the Corporate Policy Group, the foremost sub-committee in the Council – if approved there it goes to the full Council.

The name and fame of nominees must stand the test of time and they must have passed away ten years earlier, plus, before they are honoured.

While there may be a national or world aspect to a person’s role their contribution to Galway City must be a major feature in their elevation to permanent public status in the City.