City Council defends issuing of zero fines for dog fouling last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has moved to defend the fact it issued no fines for dog fouling last year.

It was one of several local authorities nationwide who failed to issue fines – but it points out that it has achieved significant reductions in dog fouling through other initiatives.

Dog poo – for many, a blight on the landscape all too commonly found abandoned on our streets, footpaths, amenity areas and green spaces.

And if you don’t pick up after your dog, you can face an on the spot fine of €150.

But in Galway City, there wasn’t a single fine issued last year.

The county fared little better, with just two fines issued by Galway County Council.

Galway City Council says it should be noted that litter fines for dog fouling are hard to issue, because the warden has to catch the dog in the act.

It adds it’s also difficult to get details of the person responsible for the dog.

But it does point to the successful rollout of the “Clean It Up, You Dirty Pup” campaign last June at various locations across Galway City.

The initiative, which worked closely with local communities, led to a reduction of 60 percent in dog fouling in 5 trial areas over a 6 week period.

