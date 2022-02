Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is expressing frustration over ongoing traffic issues at the Kirwan Junction.

The junction, previously the Kirwan roundabout, went live in July of last year as a four arm signalised junction.

Councillor Frank Fahy says the City Council is still “tweaking” the junction – but he argues it’s an extraordinary length of time to get things right.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Fahy says there are still unacceptably long wait times on certain roads.