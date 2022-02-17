City Council criticised over lack of progress on Ballyloughane amenities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is being criticised for a lack of progress on providing new changing facilities at Ballyloughane Beach.

Raising the matter at a meeting of the local authority this week, Councillor Terry O’ Flaherty said the beach is unfairly being left behind despite its popularity.

Councillor Alan Cheevers vocally supported his colleague, saying the situation is nothing short of a disgrace.

In response, City CEO Brendan McGrath said they are committed to doing the work, but cannot give any dates until vacant engineer positions are filled.

Councillor Cheevers insists the situation at Ballyloughane is not acceptable and has been going on for too long.