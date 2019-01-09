Current track
City council criticised for inadequate approach to stray horses

9 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has been criticised for not doing enough to tackle the issue of roaming or stray horses.

At a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week, members were told that 35 stray horses were ‘lifted’ by council staff in 2018.

Councillor Declan McDonnell said that stray horses is a major issue in Ballybane and other parts of the city.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

