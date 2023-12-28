Galway Bay FM

28 December 2023

City council crews remain on standby as Status yellow wind and rain alert remains in place

Galway city council crews are remaining on standby as the Status yellow wind and rain alert remains in place for all of Galway until 6 tomorrow morning

A hail alert has now been added for Galway with Met Eireann warning of occasional squally showers bringing some hail between now and 9 tonight

The road from the roundabout at Seapoint as far as Galway Business School is now open but Toft car park and Silverstrand car park remain closed until further notice.

Power has been restored to the vast majority of the 2000 homes affected in Oughterard following Storm Gerrit.

Approximately 200 homes are still without electricity but ESB Networks hopes to have all restored by midday

In Spiddal, 41 houses are affected and power is due to be restored shortly

