City council crews on standby ahead of Storm Dennis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has convened in anticipation of Storm Dennis which is impacting Galway this weekend and into Monday.

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide Status Yellow Wind and Rainfall Warning

The wind warning comes into effect from 3 tomorrow morning, lasting until 8 on Saturday night while the rainfall warning takes effect at 6 tomorrow morning, continuing until 9 tomorrow night

Very squally Southerly winds veering South-westerly with mean speeds 50 to 65 km/hr gusts to around 100 km/hr, strongest on exposed coasts and hills. Spells of heavy, locally thundery rain, on Saturday will lead to some flooding.

The combination of wind and intense rainfall can cause dangerous driving conditions.

Galway City Council says it will be on standby with crews on the ground for any potential flooding or wind damage.

The Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to monitor the situation and will put measures in place as necessary over the weekend and throughout Monday.