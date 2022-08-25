City Council considering new “anti-gull” bags to combat seagulls

GBFM News – Galway City Council is considering new “anti-gull” bags to combat the issue of seagulls ripping open bags in search of food.

It’s after a pilot programme was trialed in Dublin City, for businesses and households that don’t have space for wheelie bins.

Galway City Council says the matter is currently under consideration and the potential impacts are being examined.

Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland says Seagulls aren’t all bad – as they help to keep rats and pests under control.

Photo by Peter F. Wolf on Unsplash