City Council confirms most houses at controversial Ballybane social housing development unoccupied

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has confirmed that most of the homes at a controversial social housing development at Ballybane are not occupied.

It’s after Councillor Noel Larkin hired a private drone to expose what he described as the ‘destruction’ of the development.

He says the situation is likely to cost the local authority several million euro to rectify.



Councillor Noel Larkin says there have been long-running local complaints about a development within the Fana Glas estate – which consists of eight houses and associated green spaces.

However, he says the site has proved difficult to access in the past – prompting him to hire a private drone to observe the full extent of what he describes as the ‘destruction’ of the area.

Several of the houses appear uninhabitable due to extensive damage, with one being scarely more than a burnt out shell; others have boarded up windows and holes in their roofs.

Councillor Larkin says he understands another is currently being used as a stable for horses.

He also claims illegal burning is being carried out on a daily basis and huge quanities of waste material are being dumped around the site – and at this stage, the homes are only fit to be demolished.

In a statement, Galway City Council has confirmed it is aware of ‘estate management issues’ at the specific location at Fana Glas.

It also confirms that five of the eight units in the development are vacant and it intends to bring forward plans to redevelop the site.

It says the plans – currently being prepared – will include remodelling of the development and the possible provision of additional homes.