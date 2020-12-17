City Council confirms 2020 Amenity grants to be paid in coming weeks

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has confirmed that resident associations will receive Amenity Grants for 2020 over the coming weeks.

The funds are used to enhance local communities – such as maintenance of communal areas and litter management.

A decision had previously been made to freeze Amenity Grant payments until next year due to uncertainty over local authority finances.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil City Councillor John Connolly who says he has received assurances that the 2020 grants now will be paid out shortly.

Councillor Connolly says thanks to the support of the Government, the uncertainty that existed over the Council’s finances has been alleviated…

