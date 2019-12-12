City council commits to tackle illegal parking at disabled parking bays

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The city council has committed to tackling illegal parking at disabled parking bays.

It’s after the elected representatives unanimously passed a motion put forward by Councillor Ollie Crowe at a meeting this week calling on the local authority to do more.

Councillor Crowe says increased penalties will be enforced on people who abuse disabled parking spots with dedicated staff monitoring the situation across the city.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor is also seeking an audit to be carried out to ensure full access for all is available city-wide.

Councillor Crowe says he will ensure the measures are enforced: