City council co-ordinates forum to support vulnerable citizens during COVID 19 crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council is bringing together local organisations to from a forum in a bid to support the public during the COVID 19 crisis.

The Covid-19 Community Response Forum includes over a dozen agencies, organisations and community and voluntary groups with a focus on supporting the community and particularly the most vulnerable.

It includes Gardai, the HSE, community welfare service, Galway city partnership, Galway city community network, Galway volunteer centre and COPE Galway.

A dedicated community support helpline and service will be established by Galway City Council as part of the process to assist at-risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

The dedicated Freephone number will be available in the coming days but in the meantime members of the public can access the new resource by calling Galway City Council on 091 536 400 or by email on [email protected]