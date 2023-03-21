City council closing Salthill car parks from 5pm due to expected high tides

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is closing car parks in Salthill from 5 this evening as a precaution due to expected high tides

Toft and Silverstrand car parks will be closed from 5 while the Salthill main car park will close from 10 tonight

The Public is advised not to park in either of these car parks after those times until further notice.

All road users in these areas are advised to proceed with caution.

Meanwhile, the Council is advising there will be a period of high astronomical spring tides in the coming days.

Some wave overtopping may occur at Salthill

There may be localised flooding around the Docks and Spanish Arch during high tides tomorrow morning through to high tide on Thursday morning.

Council crews will be on standby