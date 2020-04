Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has closed Lough Rusheen Park off the Barna Road over social distancing concerns.

It’s also closed off all car parking spaces at Ballyloughane Beach in Renmore.

Previously, the local authority has also closed car parking spaces along the Prom in Salthill, as well as Salthill Park and the Blackrock bathing area.

The City Council is urging people not to drive to popular amenities across the city this weekend.

Photo – Galway City Council