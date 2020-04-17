City Council Chief makes plea for public to follow government restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of Galway City Council has made a plea to the public to follow government restrictions.

Brendan McGrath says there’s a portion of the Galway public who are continuing to travel outside 2 kilometres of their homes unneccesarily.

He says in two instances, cars have parked in the middle of the road in Salthill – outside the cones which were put in place to stop road-side parking along the Prom.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Mr Mc Grath asked people not to become complacent.

