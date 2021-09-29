City council campaign achieves 60% reduction in dog fouling

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council’s novel approach to tackling dog litter has achieved a 60% reduction in dog fouling.

‘Clean it up you dirty pup!’ was trialed in five areas during the summer months with a focus on community engagement.

The initiative saw Galway City Council engage with various residents associations, tidy towns, community and business groups.

It also involved volunteers spraying and counting individual dog foulings on a weekly basis in a defined area.

Officials say one of the areas targetted achieved a 75% reduction in a six week period.