City Council calls for provision of publicly-funded student accommodation

15 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to call for the provision of purpose built, publicly funded student accommodation.

Councillors unanimously passed a motion at a meeting of the local authority last evening calling on the Ministers for Housing and Education to work with NUIG and GMIT to develop a programme to provide such accommodation.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Mairead Farrell and was unanimously passed.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….

