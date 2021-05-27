City council briefed on plan to radically transform energy grid in Galway over next decade

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eirgrid has briefed Galway City Council on plans to dramatically redevelop the energy grid both in Galway and across the country.

The organisation’s Chief Operations Officer, Rodney Doyle, gave a presentation on ‘Shaping Our Electricity Future’ to a recent meeting of the local authority.

He outlined how the initiative aims to take innovative approaches to developing the electricity grid, in order to meet ambitious 2030 renewable energy targets.

The focus was on the approaches needed to achieve these targets, as well as meet the projected rise in demand for electricity during that time.

It comes as EirGrid has been tasked with transforming the electricity system in anticipation of a net-zero emission future without fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and peat.

CEO Rodney Doyle says they’re aiming to ensure that 70 percent of Ireland’s electricity is coming from renewable sources by 2030 – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour