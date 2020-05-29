City Council blocking access to Spanish Arch as social distancing breaches mount

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is blocking access to the Spanish Arch as social distancing breaches mount.

It’s part of a string of measures being implemented by the local authority this Bank Holiday Weekend.

Areas being closed to the public include Blackrock Diving Tower, the back of the golf course in Salthill, the Claddagh Basin, the Spanish Arch and the car park at Ballyloughane Beach.

Meanwhile, cars won’t be able to access Silverstrand.

Chief Executive of the City Council Brendan McGrath has warned that there will be a strong force of Gardaí across the city this Bank Holiday weekend to ensure government restrictions are being adhered to.

He says anyone found drinking alcohol in public will be asked to surrender the alcohol to Gardaí and if they fail to do so a fine will be issued.

Mr McGrath is also advising motorists that road policing units will be in place to ensure those on the roads are on essential journeys and anyone found to be parking illegally in the city will be issued a ticket.

The City Chief says we need to act in the interest of public safety.

To hear from Mr. McGrath, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..