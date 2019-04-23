City council begins the removal of the Spanish Arch Aqua Dam

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The removal of the unsightly aqua dam flood defence at the Spanish Arch is underway

The inflatable black flood defence barrier has been in place along the River Corrib at the Spanish Arch for the last six months.

The area is prone to over topping and flooding during severe high tides, with local businesses and properties suffering thousands of euro in damages in past floods.

The aqua dam measures 80 metres in length and stretches from Wolfe Tone Bridge to the Spanish Arch itself.

Mayor of Galway City, Niall McNelis says while the dam provided an important purpose, a more permanent and more aesthetically pleasing measure is needed.