City Council backs plans for feasability study into reopening Salthill tidal pools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The campaign for the reopening of the tidal pools at Ladies Beach in Salthill has taken another step forward.

€44,000 has been set aside in Galway City Council’s budget for 2022 for a feasibility study that will look into recommissioning the pools.

Supporters of the project say due to the huge resurgence of interest in sea swimming during the pandemic, the reopening of the pools at Ladies Beach would be a positive for those taking up swimming who may feel daunted by the prospect of open sea swimming.

Fine Gael City Councillor Clodagh Higgins says the re-opening of the pools would benefit both the city and the county…