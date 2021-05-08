City Council backs development of local greenways

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City Council has backed the development of local greenways

Labour Councillor Niall McNelis submitted a motion for the Local authority to back the proposed Athenry to Claremorris greenway as well as the Galway to Athlone greenway which is currently in stage two of its public consultation process.

The motion further states that the council should back both projects as they will drive tourism and economic growth acoss the west and has been unanimously agreed

Councillor McNelis says it makes sense to back the projects as Galway city will be the ultimate destination for both greenways.

