City Council assessing possibility of installing PRIDE pedestrian crossing in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is assessing the possibility of installing a PRIDE pedestrian crossing in the city.

The Local Authority has confirmed it’s received a number of representations calling for a rainbow coloured crossing and that the proposal is currently being reviewed with a decision to follow.

Council officials say if it goes ahead, the location will be selected by the engineering department with guidance from road marking contractors.

It comes as a rainbow coloured pedestrian crossing was recently installed in Dublin to mark PRIDE month which is currently ongoing.

Labour City Councillor Niall McNelis is calling for PRIDE crossings to be installed at the junction of Cross Street and in Eyre Square.

He says the proposal has the support of the local business community and it would be a very powerful symbol for the LGBT+ community in Galway.

Photo – Dublin City Council