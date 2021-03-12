City council assessing options for planned refurbishment of Blackrock diving tower in Salthill

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is currently assessing options for the planned refurbishment of Blackrock diving tower in Salthill.

The local authority advertised a tender for the project in January – but did not receive any bids by the deadline.

It was the second time the tender had been advertised without receiving a response.

The works would include structural repair works to the dive tower, as well as improved and safer access to both the tower and and sea bathing access points.

Councillor John Connolly says the city council has since reached out to designers who previously worked with the local authority to try and advance the plans.

He says some of those firms expressed an interest and a number of submissions are currently being assessed.

Councillor Connolly believes Blackrock is a hugely important amenity to the community…

