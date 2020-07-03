City Council asked to reconsider park and ride service at Galway Airport site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to reconsider piloting a park and ride service from Galway Airport to the city.

It comes as next week, Galway City and County Council’s Corporate Policy Group are due to discuss the possibility of establishing a similiar service at Ardaun on the east side of the city.

A park and ride service at Galway airport was previously trialed unsuccessfully – because the lack of a dedicated bus lane lead to increased traffic congestion.

However, City Councillor Alan Cheevers argues that the airport is the ideal location for the service, because it is ready built with over 300 parking spaces but he says a dedicated bus lane must be installed to make the service more efficient.

He told Galway Talks that it doesn’t make sense to spend money developing the Ardaun lands when the airport is vacant.

