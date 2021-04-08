City council approves retention of office accommodation at Galway Fire Station

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved an application for the retention of temporary office accommodation at Galway Fire Station.

The application led by Galway county council also seeks to retain seven car parking spaces at the front of the station at Fr. Griffin Road.

City planners have attached four conditions.

One states the temporary accommodation and car parking spaces are to be removed after four years and the site reinstated.

Planners state this is as the appearance of the buildings by virtue of their design and construction is likely to deteriorate and become detrimental to the visual amenity and the adjacent protected structure of Dominican Priory and graveyard over a longer period of time.