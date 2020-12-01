City Council approves funding for changing places facility in budget 2021

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has approved funding for the installation of a ‘changing places’ facility in budget 2021.

€50,000 has been allocated for the facility which will be the first of it’s kind in Galway, with eight already in operation in Dublin.

The facility planned for Salthill is larger than a standard accessible toilet – providing extra floor space and additional equipment such as an adult size changing bench.

Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins first proposed the introduction of the changing places equipment in December 2019.

She says the facility will be a game changer for people with complex needs.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers has argued aspects of the budget could have been spent more wisely – adding he feels the east side of the city has not been adequately considered for discretionary funding.

Councillor Cheevers has also taken issue with the funding which was allocated for a sound system upgrade a St Nicholas’s Church.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, he feels the funds weren’t distributed evenly….