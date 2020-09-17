City Council approves €2.7m loan to purchase 11 properties for homeless charities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has approved a €2.7 million loan to purchase 11 houses for four Galway based homeless charities through the Capital Assistance Scheme.

The properties, which are spread across the city, will go to the De Paul Housing Association, COPE Galway, the Peter McVerry Trust and the Galway Simon Community.

The Capital Assistance Scheme loans will fund the purchase of four properties – totaling €755 thousand – for the Galway Simon Community in Knocknacarra, the City Centre and Doughiska.

COPE Galway has also been granted four properties – a total cost of €1.1 million – at Ballybane, Knocknacarra and Rahoon.

The Peter McVerry Trust has been approved for two properties at Doughiska – at a cost of €540 thousand, while De Paul Housing Association has been approved for one unit in Newcastle worth just under €300 thousand.

The most expensive property on this scheme – valued at just under €400 thousand – is located in Ballybane and will go to COPE Galway.

The loans were approved unanimously at a meeting of Galway City Council this week.