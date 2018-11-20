City council approves 87 million euro budget

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has approved an 87 million euro budget for the running of the city in 2019.

At a meeting of the local authority last evening, the majority of councillors voted in favour of the Budget presented by the council executive, with a small number of changes.

Commercial rates in the city will remain the same in 2019 at a rate of 67.4 and the Local Property Tax also remains the same.

Councillors made changes amounting to 326 thousand euro by reducing the proposed spend on upgrading offices at City Hall.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm for more details….