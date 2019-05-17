City council annual report states homelessness remains very challenging issue

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Homelessness remains a very challenging issue in the city’s current housing crisis.

The local authority’s annual report for 2018 states the new family hub at Corrib Haven in Newcastle, as well as the planned modular homes in Westside are some of the measures aimed at addressed the crisis.

The report states Osterley Lodge which has 13 bedrooms was consistently full during 2018.

This was also the case at Fairgreen which has a total bed capacity of 26 spaces.

The report notes the increase in homeless presentations was due to a number of factors including a rise in notices to quit in the private rental market.

The city has a social housing stock of almost 2,400 properties, with the large proportion of these 3-bed in size and only one six-bed unit.

There were 24 refusals of offers of social housing in 2018, while 17 transfers were recorded.

At the end of 2018, 326 people were availing of homeless services in the city.