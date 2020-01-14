City Council announces funding for short term letting enforcement staff

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has raised concerns over the amount of time it will take to appoint short-term letting enforcement staff for the city.

City East Councillor Owen Hanley was commenting following the news that Galway City Council has secured funding to appoint dedicated enforcement officers.

Since new legislation was introduced in July the city council has only received four planning applications seeking a change of use from a residential property to an Air BnB.

According to latest figures, there are 12 hundred properties engaged in short-term lettings in the city.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Galway City Council has confirmed that in the coming weeks it will be looking at finalising the number of staff that will be required to carry out the function.

Councillor Hanley says while the extra funding for enforcement staff is a step in the right direction but it may take some time for the staff to be appointed: